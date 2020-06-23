What's New on Netflix in July 2020: Everything Coming Out This Month

With July upon us, there are a slew of new Netflix titles coming your way. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, you are probably spending your summer months inside more than you usually would, and the good news is, there are a ton of streaming options to help you pass the time.

The beginning of July will kick off with Netflix's revival of the cult classic series Unsolved Mysteries, as well as the new wedding reality show Say I Do. Later in the month, some major Netflix Originals are getting follow-ups, includingThe Kissing Booth 2, season 5 of Last Chance U and season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. The mega-popular Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance is also set to hit the streaming service in July.

Read on for all the June Netflix releases and corresponding dates. Also be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix in July, as well as all our streaming guides, from new movies you can stream early while theaters are closed, to the best feel-good movies, the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream and more.

July 1, 2020

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original Series)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original Series)

Say I Do (Netflix Original Series)

Abby Hatcher

Anne Frank-Parallel Stories

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Cleo & Cuquin

Deadwind

Heist

Killing Hasselhoff

Patriots Day

Red Riding Hood

Resgate

Splice

Sucker Punch

The Governor

The Town

Winchester

July 2, 2020

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original Series)

July 3, 2020

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original Series)

Cable Girls: Season 5B (Netflix Original Series)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original Series)

July 6, 2020

The Hater (Netflix Film)

July 8, 2020

Stateless (Netflix Original Series)

July 9, 2020

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)

The Protector (Netflix Original Series)

July 10, 2020

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

Dating Around: Brazil

July 12, 2020

Harvey Street Kids (Netflix Family)

Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)

July 15, 2020

Dark Desire (Netflix Original Series)

July 16, 2020

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

July 17, 2020

Cursed (Netflix Original Series)

July 19, 2020

The Last Dance

July 21, 2020

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

July 24, 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

July 28, 2020

Last Chance U: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)

July 31, 2020

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and how to watch all your favorite female-led crime series on every platform.

RELATED CONTENT:

Streaming Guide: The Best True-Crime Documentaries to Watch Now

Romantic Movies Streaming Guide: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and More

Quarantine Streaming Guide: The Best Shows on Netflix to Binge-Watch Now