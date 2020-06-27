This Frye Bag Is Up to 31% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

Now that you’ve hit up the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, for hot sale items to reinvigorate your wardrobe, we’ve found the perfect bag for the summer to accompany those new Levi's jeans, American Apparel dresses and C9 leisurewear.

The 2020 summer fashion sale has been running all week to make up for the postponement of Amazon Prime Day and also to reportedly help the fashion industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the great deals is Frye’s Melissa Woven Shopper Bag, which is down to $223.99 -- that’s almost $100 off the original price! The 100% leather bag is Natural shade and measures 12.5 inches high and 18 inches wide. Frye also has the bag available in a Dark Taupe color for $249.99 as part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

As an additional bonus, it comes with a smaller removable zip bag to stash any loose items likes cards, coins or wallets, making them easily accessible while you’re on the go.

Grab one while they’re still in stock!

