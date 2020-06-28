Kate Middleton Helps Plant Garden for Children's Hospice in Rare Royal Visit Amid Quarantine

Kate Middleton is out and about in England as quarantine restrictions begin to lift in the United Kingdom. The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited families from the East Anglia's Children's Hospices, of which she is a royal patron, to help plant a garden at The Nook, one of the hospices near Norwich, England, earlier this week.

For the outing, Middleton looked relaxed and stunning in a vibrant floral dress and wedge heels. She wore her brunette locks down and wasn't afraid to get dirty, even with her sapphire engagement that previously belonged to Princess Diana on.

The duchess did not wear a mask during her outdoor visit, though a royal reporter confirmed that she wore a face mask inside the hospice.

Middleton also planted a sunflower in memory of Fraser Delf after promising his brother, Stui, she would do so on a video call earlier in the week.

An ITV reporter tweeted that Delf's father, Stuart, told ITV the family were "very humbled" by "such a lovely gesture."

The Duchess of Cambridge kept her promise to plant a sunflower in memory of nine-year-old Fraser Delf during a visit to @EACH_hospices The Nook. His father, Stuart, told us the family were “very humbled” by “such a lovely gesture”. https://t.co/dgqqBoHht3 — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) June 28, 2020

The visited marked the end of Children's Hospice Week, and Middleton also met with the staff at the hospice to thank them for their work. The mother of three's gardening efforts were to help the families staying at the hospice have a place to "provide enjoyment," according to the Palace's press release.

In the garden they planted strong-smelling plants like lavender, bay, and rosemary, as well as strawberries, herbs, geraniums and hydrangeas.

The royals have been getting out more in recent days after months of quarantining in their respective residences. Middleton made her first public appearance since quarantine began just over a week ago at a garden center.

