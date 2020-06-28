Michelle Obama Encourages People to Vote In Passionate Roots Picnic Speech

Michelle Obama is urging people to vote. The former first lady, in partnership with her nonprofit organization When We All Vote, teamed up with The Roots to participate in the 13th Annual Roots Picnic on Saturday. The virtual event, hosted by Obama, Questlove and Black Thought, is filled with performances by hip-hop, R&B and gospel artists with the goal of engaging and reaching 500,000 eligible voters.

"These past few months have been pretty heavy for just about everyone and the truth is, we still got our work cut out for us in the weeks and months ahead," Obama began. "I want to remind everybody that we got an election coming up and it couldn't be more important that everybody makes their voice be heard this time around."

I hope everyone has fun at the #RootsPicnic tonight! Tune in now to watch the show at https://t.co/vXp9MHLm8S.



And make sure your voice is heard by registering to vote. Text ROOTS to 56005 to get started with @WhenWeAllVote. pic.twitter.com/2aAKkdWncN — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 28, 2020

Explaining that she's so proud and happy to collaborate with The Roots Picnic and her non-profit, When We All Vote, she hopes they can increase voter participation "in this and every election."

"If you aren't sure where to get started you can take the first step by making sure you are registered to vote," she said, adding that people can text ROOTS to 56005, as well as head to WhenWeAllVote.org, for more information.

"We may not all sound like SZA or Kirk Franklin, but we all deserve to have our voices heard at the ballot box come November," she concluded.

The event also includes performances by H.E.R., Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, SZA, Kirk Franklin, Snoh Aalegra, Earthgang, G Herbo, Polo G, D-Nice and Musiq Soulchild.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Common, Liza Koshy, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monáe and Elaine Welteroth are also participating in the event.

Obama, meanwhile, has been vocal about the importance of voting in the next election. She, along with husband former President Barack Obama, have been sharing words of wisdom with young people in various virtual events, including MTV's Prom-athon and class of 2020 commencement events.

Hear one of the Obamas' empowering messages in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Obama Shares With Shonda Rhimes Why Voting Matters

Michelle Obama Gets Emotional in Powerful Commencement Address

Michelle Obama Lifts Students' Spirits in 'MTV Prom-athon' Speech