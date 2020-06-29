Up to 60% off Designer Backpacks at the Amazon Summer Sale: Get huge discounts on Tumi, Rebecca Minkoff and M

Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also called the Big Style Sale. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel and Vera Bradley are on huge discount.

From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection to carry everywhere you go from the office or school to the beach or for travel.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Levi's, Tumi luggage and watches are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this evening across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of designer backpacks on sale.

Genuine leather backpack perfect for traveling.

A bright backpack with woven flap closure.

A boxy leather backpack with multiple pockets.

Score the popular Herschel Pop Quiz backpack style on sale.

A fashionable backpack, featuring the designer's popular gemini link print.

A packable nylon backpack great for travel.

A fun printed quilted cotton backpack that feels comfortable on, boasting multiple compartments.

We love the pretty poppy print.

An edgy shiny leather bucket backpack, featuring silver studs.

This stylish backpack is lightweight and sized perfectly.

The right sized leather backpack you can wear anywhere.

This backpack was built to be your reliable surf companion.

