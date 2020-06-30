Kourtney Kardashian Is Unrecognizable Without Eyebrows: PIC

Kourtney Kardashian, is that you? The reality star's recent Instagram Story features the 41-year-old reality star in a hoodie sans eyebrows.
In the seemingly filtered image, a fresh-faced Kourtney pouts her lips for the camera as she wears the hood of her light pink sweatshirt up. While her skin is glowing, her brows are noticeably missing.
"Sup," she captioned the selfie.
Kourtney's hoodie in the photo reads, "HBD Khloe," and appears to be swag from Khloe Kardashian's recent 36th birthday bash over the weekend, at which, Kourtney was sporting eyebrows.
The mother of three even reposted a photo of herself and her younger brother, Rob Kardashian, at the event, which he previously shared, writing, "Bobby."
Khloe also posted some new photos from the family affair, which featured lavish decorations, a giant inflatable slide with her face on top, and face masks with her photo on them.
My magical birthday party details✨ The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR! Event Planner 🔮📋 @mindyweiss @andrew_mindyweiss Flowers 💐 @jeffleatham Chef K 👩🏽🍳 @chefkla and @kartsbychefk Desserts 🧁 @cakegourmetsugarservice Ice Cream 🍦 @icecreamoccasions Candles 🕯 @vogue.candles Balloons 🎈 @balloonandpaper
