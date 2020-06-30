Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Styles

Ready to save on the biggest trends at Shopbop? Take up to 70% off hundreds of styles from top fashion brands and designers -- just in time for the July 4th weekend.

The Shopbop sale event includes more than a thousand items that are newly discounted. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing or a new summer outfit to wear now or later.

Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces from favorite brands such as Free People, Frame, Veronica Beard, Ganni and more. Shop everything from denim and swimwear to shoes and sunnies. Prices are already marked, and shipping and returns are free.

Below, shop the sale pieces we love most from the Shopbop sale.

Where will you not wear this deceptively simple T-shirt?

Stunning hoop earrings for everyday wear!

You'll treasure these two-strap sandals from the brand beloved by celebs and influencers.

Jump on the tie-dye trend train and score this adorable colorful hoodie.

This striped billowy dress with square neckline and puffed sleeves will get you in the mood for summer.

Comfy, stretchy skinny jeans from Khloe Kardashian's denim brand.

Woven slip-on mules, featuring a cushioned footbed and low wooden heel -- great for pairing with dresses or jeans.

This lightweight blush pink asymmetric sweater with exposed shoulder exudes romantic vibes.

We love this color-block Botkier crossbody bag with multiple compartments for functional and stylish carrying.

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Fourth of July Home Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop Right Now

All the Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss