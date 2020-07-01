Ed Henry Fired by Fox News Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Fox News has terminated America's Newsroom co-anchor Ed Henry. On Wednesday, in a memo sent to staff from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace, the network announced that the 48-year-old TV personality had been fired following a complaint of "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace."

The alleged misconduct took place "years ago," according to the memo. ET has reached out to Henry for comment.

After receiving the complaint on June 25, the network says they hired an outside law firm to investigate the matter. The same day, Henry was suspended and "removed from his on-air responsibilities pending the investigation," the memo says.

Per the memo, Henry, who joined Fox News in 2011, was later fired based on "investigative findings."

As a result of Henry's firing, rotating anchors will fill his spot on America's Newsroom alongside Sandra Smith until a new, permanent co-anchor is named, the network says.

Back in 2016, Henry, then Fox News' White House correspondent, was off the air for four months after reports broke that he cheated on his wife with a Las Vegas hostess. After the report, Fox News said the network is "aware of Ed's personal issues" and he will be "taking some time off to work things out."

At the time of Henry's 2016 return, Fox confirmed to CNNMoney that Henry would return to the network under the title of chief national correspondent.

