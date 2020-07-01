Tori Spelling Teases Plans for '90210's 30th Anniversary (Exclusive)

Their reunion series might not be coming back for a second season, but fear not, 90210 fans! Your favorite Peach Pit gang has something else in the works.

"We wished it had gone on longer," Tori Spelling tells of the satirical Fox show BH90210 that reunited most of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast last year to play exaggerated versions of themselves launching a fictional reboot show. "I don't see that part going on, but October is actually the 30-year reunion of the day the show first premiered."

"We have to do something," she teased. "Jennie [Garth] and I do have something in the works and we are in pre-production."

In the meantime, the actress and mom of five says she's loving the enthusiasm new generations of teens still find for the classic '80s series, which also starred Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, and the late Luke Perry.

"It's funny, my kids watch it and they're like, 'Oh the fashion! You dress just like us!'" she laughs. "And its like, 'No, you dress just like us!'"

Spelling has been candid with her fans and followers about the ups and downs of parenting in quarantine -- "I'm not cut out to be a teacher... that was a huge mom fail," she admits -- but has been loving getting to spend more time with her family.

"In L.A., you drive everywhere for meetings -- half my day is spent driving," she explains. "Now I just walk to the other room and do Zoom meetings. It's so much better for your quality of life, not having that stress of being on the road."

She even recruited her family to help with a very special project for Mayim Bialik's new TBS competition show, Celebrity Show-Off, in which the actress is helping couples whose weddings have been postponed or pushed back due to the pandemic.

"All I was hearing from people online was, I'm missing my wedding, it's postponed,'" Spelling shares. "I was like, wait, party planning? I got this!"

She got a hand from hubby Dean McDermott to help build a festive doughnut wall, set up mannequins with iPad heads so the couple could participate virtually in the celebration, and had her kids help out as "producers, directors, craft service, makeup, everything!"

"I actually am an ordained minister, so I was like, you know what? Let's try to virtually marry someone -- and we did it!" she exclaims.

Spelling says she loved the experience -- and hopes to stay in the competition to win money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital -- but admits part of the matrimonial magic was missing online.

"I'm a people person. I missed the connection. I wanted to hug my bride. I wanted to be there with her," she says. "When everything opens up, I would love to travel the country with my kids and be able to do this for people because it brings me such joy. I love party planning so much."

Celebrity Show-Offairs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. PT/ET on TBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Priestley on Whether 'BH90210' Will Return on Another Network (Exclusive)

Tori Spelling 'So Grateful' as Her 5 Kids Help Celebrate Her Birthday at Home

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts