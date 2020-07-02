All the Fourth of July Home Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

July 4th has become synonymous with major sales, and the home category is no exception.

Some of our favorite home brands -- big and small -- are celebrating the summer holiday by offering deals on outdoor furniture, mattresses, decor, rugs and other items to spruce up your indoor and outdoor spaces.

Whether you're looking to revamp your patio or are in the market for cozy new bedding, now's the time to shop and save on home items.

See our list of the best home deals below, and keep checking back as we update with other ways to save.

AllModern

Now through July 5 at 9 a.m. ET, take an extra 15% off sale items with promo code GOFORIT.

Allswell

Now through July 6, take 15% off the Luxe Hybrid and Supreme mattresses with promo code SLEEP15.

BeautyRest

Now through July 13, save up to $300 on select luxurious mattresses.

Bed Bath & Beyond

From July 1 to 5, shop various deals including 25% off beach towels and up to 30% off select bedding and bath decor.

Birch Living

Now through July 4, take $200 off any Birch mattress with promo code FOJ200.

Boutique Rugs

Now through July 4, save 60% on select area rugs and get free shipping on all orders with promo code 7460.

Brooklinen

Now through July 8, t​​​​​ake 10% off sitewide.

Casper

Now through July 2, take 10% off nearly everything sitewide.

Coop Home Goods

From July 2 to 4, take 10% off sitewide with promo code SUNSHINE.

Frontgate

Now through July 2, save up to 40% sitewide and take an extra 20% off sale and final clearance items. And from July 3 to 6, save up to 50% sitewide and get free shipping on everything (including furniture).

HoMedics

From July 2 to 7, use promo code FOURTH to take 25% off the brand's Relaxation suite of products, including foot massagers, Shiatsu massaging loungers and the Pink ParaSpa Plus Paraffin Bath for hands and feet.

Joss & Main

Through July 5 at 9 a.m. ET, take up to 65% select items and an extra 15% off sale items with promo code JULY4.

Macy's

Now through July 5, take an extra 15% off select sale items with promo code FOURTH.

Paravel

Through July 5, take 15% off sitewide, with some exclusions. No promo code needed.

Rugs USA

Save up to 75% on thousands of rugs and get free shipping through July 6.

Society6

Now through July 6, take 40% off wall art, 30% off home decor and 20% off everything else.

Solo Stove

Save more than 40% on the fire pit Sticks + Tools bundle, plus get free shipping and returns.

Standard Textile

Now through July 7, take an extra 30% off all sale items with promo code EXTRA30.

S'well

Take 25% off select styles from July 2 to 5.

Target

Through July 5, save up to 25% on select home items and patio furniture and up to 20% on mattresses,

Wayfair

Take up to 70% off clearance items, including outdoor furniture, area rugs, wall art and home office essentials.

Westpoint Home

Save 25% on bedding, towels and more with promo code JULY4. Shipping is free on all orders, excluding face masks.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop Right Now

All the Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

DSW Sale: Buy One, Get One Free on Select Summer Shoes

Save Up to 60% Off Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite at the Amazon Sale