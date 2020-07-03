Sephora July 4th Sale: Up to 50% Off Makeup, Skincare and More

Sephora is having a sale for Fourth of July. The beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off on select products across categories, including makeup, skincare, hair, tools, fragrance and body through July 6.

Big beauty brands such as Tarte, Briogeo, Huda Beauty, Ole Henriksen and more are on sale. Receive free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP. Plus, Sephora's return policy has been extended.

Don't forget to check out additional deals happening this holiday weekend. Fenty Beauty, Net-a-Porter and Amazon are rolling out discounts you don't want to miss.

Shop the Sephora 4th of July sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.

An 18-pan eye shadow palette from Huda Beauty, filled with gorgeous cosmic-inspired shades.

Score the bestselling KVD Everlasting Liquid Lipstick for only $5.

This Briogeo leave-in conditioner tames frizz, conditions the hair and helps lock in moisture.

Tarte's Amazonian Clay Foundation is now 30% off.

Try this Ole Henriksen three-product skincare set, packed with anti-aging ingredients.

The Match Stix Trio from Fenty Beauty is ready to conceal, contour and highlight.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop Right Now

Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Sale: 30% Off Killawatt + Foil Freestyle