Kanye West Says He's Running for President in 2020

Kanye West took to Twitter on July 4th to announce his intentions to run for President of the United States in 2020.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," the Jesus Is King rapper tweeted Saturday evening.

He quickly got the backing of Elon Musk, who replied to the tweet, "You have my full support!" His wife, Kim Kardashian, also responded by tweeting an emoji of the American flag.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

West, 43, previously announced he intended to run for president back in 2015 at the MTV VMAs while accepting his Video Vanguard Award, saying at the time, "I don't know what I'm fitting to lose after this it don't matter though because it ain't about me, it's about new ideas bro people with ideas people who believe in truth. and yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

He later reiterated multiple times that he "definitely" intended to run.

At the time, President Donald Trump even told Rolling Stone of West, "He's actually a different kind of person than people think, he's a nice guy. I hope to run against him someday."

But as the primary elections have been taking place over the past few months around the country, West has not made it clear that he intends to be in this year's race until this tweet. The 2020 presidential election is now four months away.

He has previously publicly supported Donald Trump, wearing a Make America Great Again hat and visiting him at the White House. Joe Biden is the current Democratic front runner. He is set to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee in August.

For more on Kanye, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Claims People Are 'Brainwashed' as Donald Trump Jr. Praises New Album 'Jesus Is King'

Kanye West Has Talked With Donald Trump About A$AP Rocky's Case

Kim Kardashian Poses With Women Whose Lengthy Prison Sentences Were Commuted By President Donald Trump