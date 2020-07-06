Rag & Bone Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Denim, Tees and More

Rag & Bone is turning lemons into lemonade with their Is It 2021 Yet? sale.

Right now, you can save up to 60% on this effortlessly cool women's fashion brand, known for its well-made tees, denim and combat boots. Rag & Bone recently launched their own collection of cloth face masks, with $5 from each one sold going to support the NAACP. Get free shipping and returns on all U.S. orders.

Save on Rag & Bone jeans, T-shirts, jackets, dresses, skirts, footwear, accessories and more. Men's items -- including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, coats and footwear -- are also majorly marked down. Note that all sale items are final sale.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the current Rag & Bone sale.

Chic sun protection for your socially distant summer hangs.

Buy these now for a crazy low price and have something to look forward to when cooler weather kicks in.

One of many cool dresses in the Rag & Bone sale.

Relax in style in these stretchy pants with a slight zippered flare.

Now's the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite Rag & Bone jeans, including this high-rise pair.

A high-quality summer staple.

Don't forget to dress up every once in a while.

RELATED CONTENT:

Missguided Sale: 60% Off Sitewide and an Extra 10% Off with Code

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop Right Now

Gap Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Sephora July 4th Sale: Up to 50% Off Makeup, Skincare and More