Tia and Tamera Mowry Share Sweet Birthday Tributes Reflecting on Grief, Giggles and Twinning

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley took to social media to celebrate each other’s birthdays on Monday. The twins turned 42 and that meant digging out some fun throwback photos and reflecting on the highs and lows of sisterhood.

“#happybirthday to my womb mate @tameramowrytwo Wow! is all I can say,” Tia captioned a slideshow of photos showing the two twinning throughout the years. “Being a #twin is a #blessing. We have experienced so many #milestones together. Just to name a few. We booked #Sister,Sister together, we won our first #nickelodeon #kidschoiceawards together, we #graduated from #college together.”

“We traveled the world to together and unfortunately we also experienced #grief together,” the Family Reunion star continued. “When our #grandmother died, I will never forget us sleeping together in the same hotel bed to comfort each other. #God blessed us to come into this #world together because he knew we couldn’t do it alone. Love you sis! Love you my #twin.”

Tia then added that her birthday wish was for the world to conquer the coronavirus pandemic, unite and “vanquish all prejudices -- from social economical statuses, to racial prejudices and sexual preferences.”

She mentioned that she had not seen Tamera for “so long” -- something that is undoubtedly weighing on the actress given how she teared up while talking with ET in March about how much she missed her family amid quarantining.

Tamera also shared a fun birthday post, featuring a photo of the sisters dressed up for a shoot.

"Sissy!!!! My twinie twin twin!” she wrote. “Ride or die since birth. Happy birthday!!!! When we are together I can't wait to wrap my arms around you, sniff you like we always do (ta hee-hee) and giggle till the sun comes down. I love you very much TT! #twins #sisters #happybirthday."

The sisters rose to fame in their beloved sitcom, Sister, Sister, which wrapped up more than 20 years ago. While Tia told ET in 2017 that a reboot was "closer than ever," she sounded more doubtful when updating us on the idea in October.

“It’s hard for me to say ‘never say never’ because I feel like I'm putting that into the universe," she said. “I'm a huge believer in what you say is what you get, so I'm saying never say never, but as it stands right now, there's nothing to report. There are no conversations [about a reboot.] But like I say, who knows? Look what happened with Will & Grace.”

