David Schwimmer hilariously parodies surveillance video of lookalike suspect

David Schwimmer likely never thought his life was gonna be this way!

The 51-year-old former Friends star found himself on the defensive after fans pointed out that he shares a striking resemblance to an alleged thief in the U.K.

It all started on Tuesday when the Blackpool Police shared a photo on their Facebook page asking for help in identifying a man "in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant" on Sept. 20.

Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th... 由 Blackpool Police 发布于 2018 年 10 月 23 日 周二

People on social media noticed the crazy similarities between the alleged thief and Ross Geller himself and came in with some spectacular Friends references.

"Lay off him. He grew up with Monica. IF YOU DIDNT EAT FAST YOU DIDNT EAT," one user wrote of Schwimmer's onscreen sister played by Courteney Cox.

Another commenter brought up Ross' unusual stand-in for a Santa costume, declaring, "That's no Ross Geller, that's the Holiday Armadillo!!!"

"The One Where Ross Became a Thief," a third fan quipped in reference to the show's iconic titles.

The Blackpool Police caught on with the Schwimmer similarities quickly, writing to confirm that it was most certainly not the actor in a comment later in the day -- even using a Friends reference of their own.

"Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date," they assured. "We're so sorry it has to be this way."

Facebook

For his part, Schwimmer took the teasing well. The actor even created a hilarious parody video of himself carrying an armful of cans by a surveillance camera in a New York City grocery store.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," he wrote on Twitter. "As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme"