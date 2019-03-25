'Werq the World' tour from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' is coming to SA

SAN ANTONIO - The queens of "RuPaul's Drag Race" are coming to San Antonio as part of the "Werq the World" tour.

“This is the biggest, most elaborate production we have ever created,” said the show's producer, Brandon Voss. “The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting are all a cosmic feast for the senses. Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens come together on some incredible numbers.”

The show will take place Nov. 8 at the Majestic Theatre.

The "Werq the World" tour will follow a team of intergalactic queens including Michelle Visage, Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Detox, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki and four queens from "RuPaul’s Drag Race" Season 11 on their mission to the sun, according to a press release.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. and will be available at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800 -745-3000.

