12 things to do in San Antonio area this Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO - It may be a three-day weekend for some, so why not enjoy some fun?

Here's a list of events taking place around the city this weekend:

ReDo Adult Night: Tap into your inner child Friday night at The DoSeum. The theme is "Pep Rally!" There will be special activities all evening long starting at 7 p.m. You are encouraged to wear your alma matter gear. It is $35 a ticket.

Viva El Paso: A fundraiser will be held Saturday to raise funds for the El Paso Community Foundation's shooting victims' fund. This will take place at The Cherrity Bar starting at 6 p.m. Pay-what-you-can donations will be accepted at the door, and all ages are welcome.

Los Kumbia Kings All Starz: A.B. Quintanilla III takes the stage with his band to perform all their hits Saturday at the Aztec Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Reckless Kelly: Get a taste of some Americana music Saturday night at Sam's Burger Joint. The show starts at 9 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Wonderland UFO Festival: Explore and celebrate the possibilities of life beyond Earth. The festival will feature a best costume contest, children's games, music and UFO-themed souvenirs. This will take place Saturday at the Wonderland of the Americas. It is free to attend.

Ramon Ayala: The popular norteño singer will be at Cowboys Dance Hall Saturday night. Tickets are still available and start at $30.

San Antonio Michelada Madness: Start the month of September at this event Sunday at Alamo Beer Brewery. There will be dozens of micheladas to try, artisan vendors, live Lucha Libre, Mariachis and so much more. This starts at 4 p.m., and tickets are $20.

San Antonio VegFest: This free event will take place Saturday and Sunday at Sunset Station. There will be cooking demos, yoga sessions, music, food vendors and so much more.

Taste Mega Fest 2019: Families can enjoy 40 food trucks, a hot dog eating contest, live music and a kids zone area. This will take place Saturday and Sunday at Pittman Sullivan Park. Kids under 12 get in free and general admission for adults is $24.99.

Watermelon Water Balloon Festival: This fun event will take place at The Outdoor Music Venue in Boerne. There will be live music, food trucks, face painting, a massive water balloon fight, a watermelon eating contest and so much more. Children 12 and under get in free and admission for ages 13 and up ais $10.

UTSA Football: The Roadrunners kickoff the season Saturday at the Alamodome. They will play against the University of the Incarnate Word. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Randy Rogers Band: This Texas country music band will be at Whitewater Amphitheater on Sunday night. The show starts at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are still available.

