2 WWE wrestlers, 'Batman' actor coming to Celebrity Fan Fest

SAN ANTONIO - The Celebrity Fan Fest has added more guests to its line-up.
Robert Wuhl, who was in the 1989 "Batman" movie, and WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan will be attending.
Wuhl will attend all three days and will also participate in some panels.
Both WWE superstars will be available for both photos and autographs at $50 each.
Another WWE superstar will join them, and that announcement is expected in the coming weeks.
Other guests coming to Celebrity Fan Fest include Jeremy Renner, Jason Momoa, Dolph Lundgren and several others.
Celebrity Fan Fest is June 14-16 at Freeman Coliseum. Tickets are still available but going fast.
