Quick Tips: Practicing in the Summer Heat
SAN ANTONIO – Central Catholic High School’s Head Football Coach, Mike Santiago, gives us his 5 quick tips for practicing in the heat:
- Hydrate
- Drink water 2-3 hours prior to practice
- Drink 8 oz (0.3 kg). of water 30 minutes before practice
- Drink water every 30 minutes during practice
- Finish up the day by drinking electrolytes
- Acclimate
- 3-7 days before practice starts, get used to being outside in the heat
- Lightly exercise outdoors and stretch in a shady spot outside
- Nutrition
- Eat a few salty foods before practice, such as pretzels or crackers
- Rest
- Get 6-8 hours of sleep every night. The more, the better
- Avoidance
- Stay away from caffeinated drinks, such as coffee or tea
- No soda
- No alcohol
