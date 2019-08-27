66ºF

Quick Tips: Practicing in the Summer Heat

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Jared Hoehing, Producer

Dominic Lawrence, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Central Catholic High School’s Head Football Coach, Mike Santiago, gives us his 5 quick tips for practicing in the heat:

  • Hydrate
    • Drink water 2-3 hours prior to practice
    • Drink 8 oz (0.3 kg). of water 30 minutes before practice
    • Drink water every 30 minutes during practice
    • Finish up the day by drinking electrolytes
  • Acclimate
    • 3-7 days before practice starts, get used to being outside in the heat
    • Lightly exercise outdoors and stretch in a shady spot outside
  • Nutrition
    • Eat a few salty foods before practice, such as pretzels or crackers
  • Rest
    • Get 6-8 hours of sleep every night. The more, the better
  • Avoidance
    • Stay away from caffeinated drinks, such as coffee or tea
    • No soda
    • No alcohol

