Quick Tips: Used Video Games
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA graduate Eli Galindo, who opened a retro video game store in San Antonio, has five quick tips for buying or selling used video games.
- Test the games before buying them so you don't get ripped off
- Make sure the store has a warranty or return policy for the games
- Eli recommends at least a 7-day warranty
- Read reviews online to see if you will enjoy the game
- Research the market value to know how much you should spend
- If you are selling a used video game, know how much it is worth and have that price ready when you talk to a shop owner
