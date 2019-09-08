66ºF

Quick Tips: Used Video Games

Dominic Lawrence, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA graduate Eli Galindo, who opened a retro video game store in San Antonio, has five quick tips for buying or selling used video games.

  • Test the games before buying them so you don't get ripped off
  • Make sure the store has a warranty or return policy for the games
  1. Eli recommends at least a 7-day warranty
  • Read reviews online to see if you will enjoy the game
  • Research the market value to know how much you should spend
  • If you are selling a used video game, know how much it is worth and have that price ready when you talk to a shop owner

