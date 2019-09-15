66ºF

Quick Tips: Eating Healthier

SAN ANTONIO – Katy Bowen with Culinary Health Education for Families (CHEF) shares her five quick tips for eating healthier:

  • Choose colorful vegetables
  • Eat mostly plants
    • Whole grains
    • Fruits
    • Vegetables
  • Don't skip breakfast
    • It could cause you to overeat or reach for an unhealthy snack
  • Avoid sugary drinks and drink more water
    • Try making a pitcher of water with strawberries and basil or cucumbers, then enjoy it all week
  • Eat at home at least 5 times a week

