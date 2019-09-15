Quick Tips: Eating Healthier
SAN ANTONIO – Katy Bowen with Culinary Health Education for Families (CHEF) shares her five quick tips for eating healthier:
- Choose colorful vegetables
- Eat mostly plants
- Whole grains
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Don't skip breakfast
- It could cause you to overeat or reach for an unhealthy snack
- Avoid sugary drinks and drink more water
- Try making a pitcher of water with strawberries and basil or cucumbers, then enjoy it all week
- Eat at home at least 5 times a week
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.