Tickets for Disney’s Aladdin at the Majestic Theatre on sale Friday
The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre in March
Tickets for Disney’s “Aladdin” go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The musical will play at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre from March 25 to April 12.
Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased over the phone by calling Disney’s Broadway Hotline at 866-870-2717, online at BroadwayInSanAntonio.com or in person at the Majestic box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 210-226-5967.
The musical “Aladdin” is based on the Disney animated film. It opened on Broadway in 2014.
For venue information visit MajesticEmpire.com. To learn more about the musical visit AladdinTheMusical.com.