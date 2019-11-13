Ellie Goulding threatens to pull out of the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving show

(CNN) -- The Dallas Cowboys might need to start looking for another Thanksgiving Day act.

Grammy-nominated artist Ellie Goulding is currently scheduled to perform during the Cowboys' game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, part of a halftime tradition kicking off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

At first, Goulding seemed excited to support the Salvation Army's signature campaign, which collects donations to benefit poor and homeless people through Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She visited a Salvation Army soup kitchen in New York, spent time talking to people who had come in for food and shared a heartfelt post about the experience on Instagram.

But now Goulding is reconsidering after posters on Instagram were critical of the Salvation Army over what they say is its stance on homosexuality.

In 2013, the organization maintained that the Bible forbade sexual intimacy between members of the same sex, saying that gay Christians should embrace celibacy and that scripture did not support same-sex marriages, according to Snopes. However, it said, its services were available to all people.

"Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community," the artist wrote in response to one comment calling the organization homophobic and transphobic.

"I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do," her response continued. "Thank you for drawing my attention to this x."

CNN reached out to the Salvation Army for comment on Wednesday but has not yet received a response.

The Salvation Army says on its website that it is "committed to serving the LGBTQ community" through shelter, job training, substance abuse help and other programs, adding that it does not consider sexual orientation or gender identity in its hiring practices and that it offers benefits to spouses of employees in same-sex marriages.

"Any person who walks through our doors will receive assistance based on their need and our capacity to help," the organization says on its website. "Our mission is to the preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human need in His name without discrimination."

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign raised $142.7 million during its 2018 campaign, according to a news release.