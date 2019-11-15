7 things to do this weekend in San Antonio

This weekend there are several festivals taking place, including a couple of new events making their San Antonio debut.

Here’s a look at events taking place:

Concha Throwdown: Who has the best pan dulce in San Antonio? This event will help figure that out and it takes place on Saturday at Maestro Entrepreneur Center. This event will also feature an everything-concha market and art show. It is free to attend and parking will cost $5.

5th Annual Pecan Jubilee & Dessert Bake-Off: This fun event will take place Saturday at the Helton San Antonio River Nature Park in Floresville. This family-friendly event includes free parking and admission, live music, carnival rides, food trucks, and local arts and crafts vendors. All the fun starts at 11 a.m.

Mac & Cheese Throwdown: Warm up with some yummy mac and cheese at this event taking place at The Block SA Saturday. For $15 you can get samples from all food trucks and for $20 you get the tastings plus two mimosas. This event is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa: South Park Mall is hosting this breakfast on Saturday morning. It will take place at the food court and the first 150 kids will receive a free Chick-fil-A kids meal. The breakfast is from 9-10 a.m.

Solar Fest: This free event is at Hemisfair Saturday. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be music, local artisans, food and engaging activities. Solar Fest celebrates renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Tamale & Chicharron Fest: For the first time, this event will take place at R&J Pavilion Saturday. There will be food, music, and arts and crafts. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Expo Mexican Fest: All weekend long, this event will take place at Wonderland of the Americas. There will be food, mariachis, ballet folklorico, artisans and so much more. This is free to attend.