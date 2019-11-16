Free learning event for kids! Free food! Free outdoor movie screenings!

SAN ANTONIO – Lakeshore Learning is holding Kid Quest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Kids can be part of a Scavenger Hunt and compete to win prizes while visiting fantasy and adventure-themed stations.

The event is for kids three and up. Parents do not need to reserve a spot.

A lot of restaurants and stores will give something for free if you download their app. 7-Eleven is giving you two free somethings — a breakfast sandwich and a slice of pizza. Download the app and load the offer into your account. This offer is good through Nov. 19.

Now that we’ve chased Old Man Winter out of town, we can get back to one of our favorite things — outdoor movies. If you’re ready to double down on holiday classics, Mission Marquee Plaza is the place you’ll want to be on Saturday.

Mission Marquee Plaza will be showing a double feature of "Home Alone" and "Elf." Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and snacks for a fun family night. Movies start at dusk.

