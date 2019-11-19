Nerds-flavored candy canes are a thing this holiday season
Each package has six flavors
Christmas and candy canes go together like, well... Christmas and candy canes. But here’s a combo you probably never considered -- Nerds-flavored candy canes.
The candy combination has become a reality. The sweet and sour staffs are being sold exclusively at Walmart for $2 a box.
The Nerds-flavored candy canes come in the following flavors:
- Tropical Punch
- Road Rash Strawberry
- What-a-Melon
- Oh So Very Cherry
- Gotta-Have-Grape
- Seriously Strawberry
