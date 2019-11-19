75ºF

Nerds-flavored candy canes are a thing this holiday season

Each package has six flavors

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Christmas and candy canes go together like, well... Christmas and candy canes. But here’s a combo you probably never considered -- Nerds-flavored candy canes.

The candy combination has become a reality. The sweet and sour staffs are being sold exclusively at Walmart for $2 a box.

The Nerds-flavored candy canes come in the following flavors:

  • Tropical Punch
  • Road Rash Strawberry
  • What-a-Melon
  • Oh So Very Cherry
  • Gotta-Have-Grape
  • Seriously Strawberry

