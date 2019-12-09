Pee-wee Herman to return to San Antonio next year

SAN ANTONIO – Next year marks the 35th Anniversary of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” and to celebrate Paul Reubens will be making a stop at the Aztec Theatre.

“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” features a scene in San Antonio, as Pee-wee makes a stop at the Alamo in search of his missing bicycle.

The movie will be celebrating its 35th Anniversary with a tour and Paul Reuben will be discussing the making of the movie.

This event will take place on March 5.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday.