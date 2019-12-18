Kate Middleton Shrugs Off Prince William’s PDA on TV Special in Awkward Moment

The royal brush off! Kate Middleton and Prince William were an adorable pair during the BBC holiday special, A Berry Royal Christmas, with British chef and TV personality Mary Berry. But one moment from the special, which aired in the U.K. on Monday has people talking.

At the very end of the hour-long event, William and Kate are hosting a party for local volunteers who will have to work on Christmas. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are seated by the fire, talking to a group, William places his hand on Kate's shoulder. Kate is then filmed awkwardly moving away so her husband of eight years is no longer touching her.

via GIPHY

Some fans have speculated that the moment was simply Kate repositioning herself in her seat, while others have called it out as a moment of tension between the couple. TV writer Gary Janetti, whose Instagram account is almost exclusively centered around making quips about the royals, posted the clip with a shot of Prince George jokingly "saying," "That's the most intimate I've ever seen them."

William and Kate are notorious for sharing little to no PDA at public events. The couple almost never hold hands, embrace, or kiss. It is a stark contrast from William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, who are known for their PDA. But William and Kate aren't out of the norm in the royal family. Most royals choose not to show public affection.

Prior to the now-viral moment, William and Kate did show off their competitive sides, making competing desserts on the special. Kate also dished about William's attempts to woo her in college while her husband was in the room.

"[In our] university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals," Kate said to Mary Berry. "I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Reveals the Dish Prince William Made to Impress Her When They Were Dating in College

Kate Middleton Reveals One of Prince Louis' First Words Was Inspired by Mary Berry

12 Ways Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Redefined British Royalty in the 2010s