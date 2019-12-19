Float Fest will return in 2020 after being canceled last year, organizers say

GONZALES – Float Fest organizers have announced plans for a 2020 festival after canceling the event last year.

Float Fest combines river recreation with live music.

Full lineup for 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo released

Last year, organizers moved the event from San Marcos to a private ranch in Gonzales with access to the Guadalupe River. Headliners included Ice Cube, Major Lazer, Portugal, Gucci Mane, Kaskade and The Flaming Lips. But the event was canceled a month before it was to take place and ticket holders were given refunds.

Organizers announced Thursday that this year’s festival will take place July 25 and 26 on a 765-acre private ranch in Gonzales with “new amenities” and “major improvements to the property.”

ROCK ON! 80s rockers MÖTLEY CRÜE, Def Leppard, Poison coming to San Antonio

They said that an artist lineup would be released soon.

A limited number of “no lineup needed” two-day, general admission tickets are on sale for $99 each. The tickets can be purchased online.