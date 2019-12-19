What’s the most popular Christmas cookie in Texas?

Texans love their Christmas cookies, but which one made the top spot this year?

Chocolate chip cookies were voted the most popular Christmas cookie in Texas, according to a House Method survey.

Texas has a lot in common with the rest of the South, including a love for chocolate chip cookies, based on a map of popular Christmas cookies compared by state.

Christmas Cookie Map

Chocolate chip cookies were the second-most popular cookie compared to sugar cookies with frosting in the U.S. Gingerbread cookies came in third across the states.

Sugar cookies with frosting were the overall favorite Christmas cookies in the U.S. They were the most popular Christmas cookies in 21 of the 50 states, according to the survey.