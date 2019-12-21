Britney Spears’ Dad Wins Injunction Against #FreeBritney Blogger

Britney Spears' dad, Jamie Spears, won an injunction against Absolute Britney blogger Anthony Elia on Friday, per court docs obtained by ET.

Per the docs, Elia has to stop talking negatively about Britney's conservatorship, republishing, distributing or disseminating posts, nor can he authorize or ask third parties to do so for him.

In June after receiving death threats, Jamie sued Elia on behalf of Britney's conservatorship, claiming the blog and its social media accounts defamed him and the rest of the pop star's team. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Elia was accused of falsely suggesting Britney's team was "using her social media in a way to negatively portray her and do her harm."

The conservatorship also asked the court for unspecified damages due to the alleged damage done to the conservatorship’s "business, occupation, reputation as conservator, and standing in the community."

"It is time for the conspiracy theories about Britney Spears’ well-being and the mob #FreeBritney movement to stop," the court document stated. "Elia has made it his mission to spread numerous false and malicious lies on the Internet about Britney, her conservatorship, and her team, including that those around Britney are harming her and not acting in her best interests. It is clear that, without any actual information about Britney and what is or is not in her well-being, [he] has made it his agenda to ensure that Britney is no longer in a conservatorship."

This came after Elia and fans kicked off the #FreeBritney movement, in which they said the singer was being held against her will. In one incident, the New Jersey native's blog accused the singer's team of only leaving negative comments on her Instagram "to keep up the illusion that she needs help," and also alleged that they were deleting positive comments.

"They were all so quick to remove all comments before but now all the sudden they are leaving all negative ones but removing positive ones!" a post from the blog's Instagram account claimed. "How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be human rights violation!!!! #FreeBritney."

Representatives of Britney's team later spoke out against the allegations in an exclusive statement to ET.

"We unequivocally deny the absurd allegations that we have promoted negative statements or deleted positive posts from Instagram and are considering appropriate action," the reps' statement read.

Meanwhile, in September, Jamie temporarily stepped down as the singer's conservator amid his ongoing health issues. A judge approved the request and appointed Britney's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, as the singer's new conservator for the time being.

For now, Britney is focusing on the holiday and will be spending next week with her family. ET exclusively learned this week that the "Circus" singer will spend Christmas Eve with her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, under the existing order in place, Britney's day with the boys happens to fall on Tuesday, Dec. 24. ET has learned that Spears will have custody of her sons until Tuesday evening. The kids will then spend Christmas Day, Dec. 25, as well as the rest of the week with Federline.

