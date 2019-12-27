61ºF

BCSO searching for driver who ran off from traffic stop

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, BCSO
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for a man who fled during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2019, near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop turned into a foot chase Thursday night on the Northeast Side.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried pulling the driver over around 9:30 p.m. near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road, according to a BCSO sergeant.

The driver then exited his vehicle and ran away, officials said.

Several units tried searching for him, but the search was called off late Thursday.

