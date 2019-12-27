BCSO searching for driver who ran off from traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – A traffic stop turned into a foot chase Thursday night on the Northeast Side.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried pulling the driver over around 9:30 p.m. near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road, according to a BCSO sergeant.

The driver then exited his vehicle and ran away, officials said.

Driver exiting Interstate 10 loses control, crashes car in home

Several units tried searching for him, but the search was called off late Thursday.