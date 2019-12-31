‘Friends’ Is Officially Leaving Netflix -- Here’s a Look at the Cast Then and Now!

It's hard to believe it's been over 25 years since Friends made its debut on Sept. 22, 1994, and even more unbelievable that it came to Netflix four years ago.

After today, Dec. 31, 2019, fans will no longer be able to stream the beloved sitcom until May 2020 when it is expected to be available on WarnerMedia, who acquired the rights to all 236 episodes of the iconic NBC show for their new streaming platform, HBO Max.

Even though the show is aired in syndication and the NBC sitcom made the cast A-list stars, there's still something about taking a look back at what the cast looked like before they were household names. Though they all had acting gigs before Friends, most were failed or short-lived sitcoms and commercials -- and even a cameo in a Bruce Springsteen video! But in 1994, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were relative unknowns. Season one is the ultimate '90s time capsule, with the then-20 and 30-somethings wearing some amazing fashion relics of the time. Click through the gallery below to learn more about what the Central Perk regulars were doing before they got cast, plus find out where they are now.

