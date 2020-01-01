Disney+ Shares First Look at ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Series: Watch

Lizzie McGuire is officially returning in 2020! On New Year’s Day, Disney+ shared a trailer for what’s to come to the streaming platform this year, including the anticipated revival of the Disney Channel series starring Hilary Duff as the titular character.

“Hi, it’s me,” a grinning McGuire says as she appears outside of a car toward the end of the minute-long video.

First announced in August 2019, the new series from creator Terri Minsky sees Lizzie as a millennial navigating life in New York City. She is on the cusp of her 30th birthday, working her dream job as the apprentice to a top designer and dating her dream man. She also still has 13-year-old Lizzie blabbering around in her head.

“It feels very surreal, to be honest,” Duff told ET shortly after the announcement. “She's such a big part of me and my life, and now she's 30, and I feel like I'm going to have to learn some of her quirky faces again. But I'm excited!”

Months later, while speaking to ET after they had started filming the revival, the 32-year-old actress admitted that she couldn't reveal too much about the plot but she teased how Lizzie has changed since the original series ended.

“She has gained a lot of confidence and she has a really cool career,” Duff said. “She's still going to be faced with challenging things, where, in middle school, those challenging things seemed simple and funny but relatable at the time. Now, in your 30s, it's gonna be the same way but slightly heavier. [She'll have] slightly bigger things to deal with.”

She added, “I think it's really gonna be fun to go on the journey with her at 30. It's the same Lizzie, but as an adult.”

In addition to Duff, original cast members Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie's mother, Jo, father Sam and brother Matt McGuire, have signed up to reprise their roles. Additionally, Adam Lamberg, who played Lizzie's beloved best friend, David “Gordo” Green, is also set to return. Lamberg, whose character was a fan favorite, will have a recurring role on the series.

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved," Duff said when Lamberg’s return was confirmed. "I couldn't imagine the series without him. I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."

In addition to Lizzie McGuire, Disney+ announced that 2020 will also see the streaming debut of Marvel Studios' first original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Muppets unscripted series Muppets Now, original movies Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Stargirl, The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe and Secret Society of Second Born Royals, docuseries Rogue Trip and Becoming, and season two of The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

