Rascal Flatts Announce Final Tour After 20 Years Together

It's the end of an era.

Rascal Flatts announced on Tuesday that they'll be going on their final tour together this year. The band -- composed of members Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney -- appeared on CBS This Morning to reveal the bittersweet news.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," LeVox said. "The greatest feeling ever is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told 'I got married to Bless the Broken Road,' or 'We played My Wish at my graduation.' That 'What Hurts the Most is the song that made me love country music for the first time,' or 'I'm Movin' On helped me get sober’ or even that 'Changed made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.'"

"That's why we create music and the reason we can't wait to celebrate this incredible 20-year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly," he continued. "I don't know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what He has planned!"

The tour, dubbed the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour, kicks off June 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will make stops all throughout the United States before ending on Oct. 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tickets for the farewell tour will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. More information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks.

Check out the dates below:

6/11: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/12: Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/13: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/25: Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/27: Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

7/18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

7/23: St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/4: Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

9/5: Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/10: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/11: Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/12: Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

9/17: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/18: Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

9/19: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

10/1: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/2: San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/3: Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/7: Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/9: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/10: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/1: Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17: West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Rascal Flatts is the most awarded country group of the past decade with over 40 trophies from the American Country Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards and more. Their songs have been streamed more than 2.2 billion times worldwide.

ET spoke to the band on June 6 at the CMA Fest in Nashville, where they reflected on their first record, Rascal Flatts, which came out 20 years ago that very same day.

"We love our military so much so we took D-Day as drop day," LeVox joked. " ... It was horse and buggy when we signed. That's old now."

"We're getting really old," Rooney also cracked.

They later talked about Taylor Swift opening up for them on their Me and My Gang Tour in 2006 when she was just 16 years old. The musicians came full circle in 2013, when Swift brought out the band as a special guest on her The Red Tour during a stop in Nashville and thanked them for giving her a chance at a crucial time in her career.

"It's great," LeVox reflected. "The first time I took her out it was just three people. It was her, a fiddle player and a drummer. She was doing Justin Timberlake songs ... and Eminem. Then we brought her back out and she had more people than we had and we were like, 'What?' It was crazy, yeah. So, you're welcome, Taylor."

In June 2017, Rascal Flatts memorably surprised a bride and groom at their wedding reception. Watch the video below to see the sweet moment.

