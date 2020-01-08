Entertainment Tonight to Celebrate Historic 10,000th Episode and Receive a Guinness World Records Title

Entertainment Tonight is reaching a big milestone on Friday!

On Jan. 10, ET will air its 10,000th episode and to mark the achievement, ET will receive an official Guinness World Records title for the longest-running entertainment news TV show during the historic broadcast. ET premiered on Sept. 14, 1981 -- becoming the first-ever entertainment newsmagazine -- and has earned four Emmy awards.

The milestone episode will break down the show’s history by decade to illustrate the evolution of the show throughout its 40 years. In addition, ET will celebrate Rod Stewart's 75th birthday from London with an exclusive at-home performance and a special announcement from the legendary singer. There will also be an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey to look back at her time with ET since her first interview in 1985.

Check out a few superstar reactions to our 10,000th episode as well as epic ET throwback footage from Beyonce, Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry and more:

Do you know what this Friday is? OUR 10,000th SHOW! 🎉 The stars are helping us celebrate our epic milestone in a major way— Tune in to ET, you’re NOT going to want to miss this one! pic.twitter.com/qHyOyrdq4k — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2020

Tune in to ET on Friday, Jan. 10 -- check your local listings here -- to see the very special episode!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Takes Over Disneyland With Entertainment Tonight (Exclusive)

Meet Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight's Newest Correspondent!

‘Entertainment Tonight’ Wins Its 4th Daytime Emmy Award!