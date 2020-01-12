Meghan Markle Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney Amid Royal Family Drama: Report

Meghan Markle is forging her own path amid her and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to a wildlife charity, according to multiple reports. The deal is for an unspecified project and will benefit the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders, an organization that helps to track and protect the animals from poaching, per the U.K. newspaper The Times.

The publication, however, notes that the deal was signed before the royal couple made their shocking announcement earlier this week. In Meghan and Harry's statement, the two said they would be working on becoming "financially independent" from the royal family and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.

Meghan and Harry have previously worked with Disney, attending the London premiere of The Lion King in July. The event was held in support of African Parks, an organization Harry supports.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a palace source told ET that the royal family will gather on Monday at Sandringham, Norfolk, to talk about Harry and Meghan's future. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duke of Sussex will all be in attendance. It is believed that Meghan will phone in.

"Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review, which take into account the thinking of the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week," the source said. "Making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussion."

The source said the next steps for everyone "will be agreed upon at the meeting," adding, "there is a genuine agreement and understanding that any decisions will take time to be implemented."

However, it seems as if Harry's family has been hurt by the couple's sudden news to distance themselves from them -- but will do what they can to make Harry and Meghan happy.

"Everyone still loves Harry. No one wants to be vindictive or punish him. That is wrong," another source told ET. "All of the parties are trying to find a workable solution. William is upset, understandably. There was a lot of hurt to go around but people want to get this fixed and are working together."

