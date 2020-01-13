2020 Oscar Nominees: How to Watch the Nominated Films

A lot of questions came out of Monday morning's announcement of the 2020 Oscar nominees. One of the least controversial: "Where can I watch these movies?"

The answer is, well, everywhere. Some films are still showing in theaters, some have moved to (or originated on) Netflix and others can be streamed, purchased and preordered on Amazon Prime Video. We've rounded up where to view our own version of The Big Five -- Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director -- below.

You have a few weeks to study up before the winners are revealed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

Ahead, your guide to where to watch the biggest 2020 Oscars nominees.

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

Ford v Ferrari now; watch the trailer See in theaters now; watch the trailer here

The Irishman

The Irishman on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

Jojo Rabbit

Jojo Rabbit now; watch the trailer See in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Joker

Joker on Amazon Prime Watchon Amazon Prime here

Little Women

Little Women See in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Marriage Story

Marriage Story on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime Watchon Amazon Prime here

Parasite

LEAD ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime Watchon Amazon Prime here

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Marriage Story on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Joker on Amazon Prime Watchon Amazon Prime here

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

The Two Popes on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

LEAD ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Harriet on Amazon Prime starting Jan. 14 Watchon Amazon Prime starting Jan. 14 here

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Marriage Story on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Little Women See in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Judy on Watchon Amazon Prime

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood See in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

The Two Popes on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

Al Pacino, The Irishman

The Irishman on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

The Irishman on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime Watchon Amazon Prime here

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Richard Jewell on Amazon Prime Preorderon Amazon Prime here

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Marriage Story on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Jojo Rabbit now; watch the trailer See in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Little Women See in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

The Irishman on Netflix Watchon Netflix here

Todd Phillips, Joker

Joker on Amazon Prime Watchon Amazon Prime here

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime Watchon Amazon Prime here

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

