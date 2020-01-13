59ºF

‘I’m going home’: San Antonio native Ally Brooke announces dates for upcoming tour

Pre-sale tickets will be available this Thursday

Camelia Juarez, News Intern

Ally Brooke (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood International)
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio native Ally Brooke said Monday morning on Instagram live she is “going home, baby” for her “Time to Shine” tour in March.

The singer is set to perform at 7 p.m. on March 29 at the Aztec Theatre.

Brooke announced each city she will tour in, but she saved the best for last.

“San Antonio, you know I had to save the best for last,” Brooke said clapping on her livestream. “I’m going home to all my San Antonio fans. I can’t wait to see you! I can’t wait to see my family and eat tacos, enchiladas and rice and beans."

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday.

