‘I’m going home’: San Antonio native Ally Brooke announces dates for upcoming tour
Pre-sale tickets will be available this Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio native Ally Brooke said Monday morning on Instagram live she is “going home, baby” for her “Time to Shine” tour in March.
The singer is set to perform at 7 p.m. on March 29 at the Aztec Theatre.
Brooke announced each city she will tour in, but she saved the best for last.
“San Antonio, you know I had to save the best for last,” Brooke said clapping on her livestream. “I’m going home to all my San Antonio fans. I can’t wait to see you! I can’t wait to see my family and eat tacos, enchiladas and rice and beans."
Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday.
AND HERE THEY ARE! The added dates!! I'M SO EXCITED CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING?! Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am❤️ Keep an eye out for some special presales😉 Get all the details at https://t.co/XsyDgu8cVt #TimeToShineTour pic.twitter.com/wJ6bQlQ22p— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) January 13, 2020
