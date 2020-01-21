Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

After a difficult year of health challenges, rocker Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about his new diagnosis.

In an interview that aired on Tuesday's Good Morning America, Ozzy and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed to Robin Roberts that he's suffering from a form of Parkinson's disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease "is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement."

"I found out that I have a mild form of..." he began before turning to his wife.

"It's Parkin Two, which is a form of Parkinson's," Sharon revealed. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's."

The Talk co-host went on to explain, "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. You have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."

The 71-year-old rocker revealed that he gets numbness in his arms and at times has trouble getting himself off the couch.

"To hide something inside for a while, it's hard. You never feel proper, you feel guilt," he said of keeping the diagnosis a secret. "I'm not good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore."

Two of Ozzy's children -- Kelly and Jack Osbourne -- also opened up on the morning show about seeing their father suffer.

"Jack saw it first and then I saw it myself," Kelly said. "It's really strange how this works because there are some days when I walk in this house and I'm like, 'There's absolutely nothing wrong with him.' And you think, 'Oh my god, he's gonna be great, we're leaving for tour next month.' And then you come back the next day and nothing has happened but he can't feel his arm and he can't get off the couch. The hardest thing is watching somebody that you love suffer."

Jack, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, spoke about relating to his father's struggles.

"I understand when you have something you don't want to have," he said. "I don't push it. If he wants to talk about it, he talks about it."

The family agreed that Ozzy has drastically improved since his initial fall almost a year ago.

"This time one year ago, we didn't know if dad was ever going to walk again," Kelly said.

Sharon noted that though there is no cure for Parkinson's disease, they plan to search for ways to help Ozzy however they can.

"In April we're going to a professor in Switzerland and he deals with getting your immune system at its peak," she explained. "We're going to go wherever we can go to seek answers."

The TV personality, who is also the manager for her husband's music career, is ready to see him out performing again.

"This is the longest he's been home and he needs to get back on the road because he's driving me mad," she joked through tears.

