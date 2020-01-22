Live music, free workout classes announced for Pearl in February

The “Month of Love" will keep the Pearl beating with events.

Pearl announced that the music series, SoundCream Sunset Sessions and Canciones, will return to the park in February.

Between 6:30-9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, DJ JJ Lopez will spin a “special Valentine’s Day edition of Sunset Sessions” with love songs and dedications, according to the complex.

Canciones: Love Songs will return with Texicana Mamas on Feb. 28.

The trio, consisting of Tish Hinojosa, Stephanie Urbina Jones and Patricia Vonne, will perform between 7:30-9 p.m.

Both events are free and family-friendly. The League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area will be available to help with voter registration and Susan G. Komen San Antonio will be on-site to raise awareness.

Four free fitness events from partner Pilates Platinum will also be offered throughout the month.

The workouts will be held at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Pearl Park.

Those interested can register for the class online or on-site.

“It’s the Month of Love and we are excited to offer San Antonians a place to gather and celebrate one another while enjoying music at Pearl Park,” Elizabeth Fauerso, chief marketing officer of Pearl, said in a news release. “Our weekly fitness classes are also a fun way to spend time with friends and family while getting a good workout.”