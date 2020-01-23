Attention Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffett is coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Jimmy Buffet is coming to San Antonio for the first time in more than 40 years.

Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band will play in the AT&T Center on May 21.

Big festivals, concerts and family-friendly events happening in San Antonio in January 2020

“Local Parrotheads won’t need a change in latitude to have a change in attitude as we kick off the summer in San Antonio,” said Casey Heverling, general manager and vice president of the AT&T Center,

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31 at LiveNation.com.