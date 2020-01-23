Tim Allen is coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – “Home Improvement” star and comedian Tim Allen is coming to the Alamo City with a new stand-up act.

As part of his tour, Allen will perform at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio at 8 p.m. Friday, June 6. Tickets for his show go on sale beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24.

Allen’s hilarious take on daily life is sure to get the crowd laughing; however, it’s for mature audiences only.

The show is rated “R,” and the Majestic Theatre will be enforcing an 18 and older age requirement to attend the show.

Venue staff may ask to see IDs upon entry.

