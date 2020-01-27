NBA Postpones Lakers Game After Kobe Bryant Crash

The NBA has announced that the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed in light of the shocking death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the organization, Tuesday's game will be postponed for a later date.

"The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday," the organization said.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.