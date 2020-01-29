Chris Stapleton coming to AT&T Center in October for finale of All-American Road Show Tour

SAN ANTONIO – Chris Stapleton, who wooed even non-country fans with his rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey," is coming to San Antonio this fall.

The country singer announced his All-American Road Show Tour, which features a bevy of country legends, on Wednesday morning.

He will stop at the AT&T Center on Oct. 23, the last date of his tour. The Marcus King Band and Yola will open.

Tickets for the San Antonio show will go on sale March 27, but Stapleton Fan Club and Citi cardholder pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Most Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ever

Throughout the tour, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Jamey Johnson and Sheryl Crow will rotate shows across the nation.

The tour kicks off on March 11 at Corpus Christi’s American Bank Center, with a show at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center the following day. Jamey Johnson and Yola are the special guests for those stops.

On March 14, the tour will visit Arlington’s Globe Life Field with Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola.

A full list of dates and ticket sale information can be found on the singer’s website.