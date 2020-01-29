Vanessa Bryant ‘Feels Almost Numb to Everything’ Following Kobe Bryant’s Death, Source Says

In the days following Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna's, tragic deaths, the late NBA star's wife, Vanessa Bryant, is trying to be there for their three remaining children.

A source who is close with the Bryant family tells ET, “Vanessa is completely shocked and heartbroken but is trying to stay as strong as she can in front of her children. Vanessa married Kobe when she was 18 and never expected to live her life without him, and that is going to take time."

📷Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

"She has been surrounded by her family and friends but she feels almost numb to everything," the source continues. "She is thankful for the outpouring of love her and her family has received and will respond when she’s ready. Right now she’s taking time to be with her girls.”

As ET previously confirmed, Kobe and Gianna (Gigi) died on Sunday following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. They were two of nine people on board the flight, all of whom died as a result of the crash.

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star has been mourned around the globe by friends, celebrities, and athletes alike.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and 7-month-old Capri.

RELATED CONTENT:

Magic Johnson Celebrates Kobe Bryant's Inspiring Legacy and Spirit: He 'Would've Wanted Us to Carry On'

Rick Fox on How False Rumors He Was in Kobe Bryant Crash Affected His Family

Kobe Bryant Inspires Fathers Across Social Media to Celebrate Being a #GirlDad -- See the Sweetest Posts