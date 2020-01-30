Lakeith Stanfield Would Make His Own Joker Movie: 'Wait Until They See Me Do It'

Lakeith Stanfied is a huge Joker fan -- and can't wait to take on the role one day.

Fans might remember the actor showing up to the Joker premiere in September with his face painted and imitating the villain while on the red carpet.

"I just like dressing up," Stanfield told Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. "And I also love the Joker."

"I would love to play the Joker, that would be beautiful," he added. Kimmel, however, then asked the actor if the Joaquin Phoenix version might discourage him from taking on the role since the film received so much critical praise?

"That makes me go, 'Wait until they see me do it,'" he confidently replied, adding, "Also, I make my own Joker movies at home with my own personal camera. All you got to do is dress up and make your own. Why not? I still had the makeup on, so just keep going with it."

When asked if he is a fan of any other superheroes or villains, he quipped: "Just Joker and I ain't joking."

Stanfield, meanwhile, is promoting his new rom-com with Issa Rae, The Photograph. The movie follows Rae as Mae Morton, who after her famed photographer mother, Christina Eames, unexpectedly dies, is left hurt, angry and full of questions.

"If you've ever been in love, know anything about love, ever experienced it or wanted to experience it, then you can connect to this movie," Stanfield expressed. "That's all of us."

The Photograph arrives in theaters on Feb. 14. Watch the trailer below.

