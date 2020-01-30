Styx is coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Any Styx fans out there?

The legendary, multi-platinum band will play at the Aztec Theatre on May 7, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the all-ages show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Styx is entering its second decade of averaging more than 100 shows a year, and each one of the band members is committed to making the next show better than the last, the group said in a news release.

After more than a decade together on the road, this incarnation of Styx is looking forward to performing as many shows as it can as long as it can, the statement said.

“It all comes back to the chemistry,” bassist and vocalist Ricky Phillips said.

“The legacy of this band will be that it brought joy to millions of people,” added drummer Todd Sucherman.

For more information on the tour and ticket prices, click or tap here.