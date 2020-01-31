Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Share a Sweet Kiss in New Video

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are too cute.

The "Sometimes" singer was feeling nostalgic on Thursday, when she posted a sweet video of her and her boyfriend sharing a sweet kiss from a couple weeks ago. Spears video begins with her beau leaning in to kiss her while she's on a workout mat, getting ready to do some yoga. She then continues to do a variety of different exercises that show off her flexibility.

"When my tree was still up.... lol ... oh how I miss it !!!! Hope you guys are having a wonderful day ... God bless!!" Spears wrote, noting that it was a throwback clip from over the holidays.

Spears and Asghari have been dating for almost three years. A source told ET last month, that while they are in love there is no rush to tie the knot.

"Britney and Sam are truly happy together but he doesn’t want to rush marriage," the source said of the 26-year-old actor. "He wants the best for her and they’re just enjoying their time together. Sam loves her and so does his family."

However, Asghari told ET in September that he does see wedding bells in his future. "Absolutely," he said when asked about marrying Spears. “This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship -- we are a family."

For now, Spears is enjoying her downtown with her boyfriend and has no plans to return to the stage anytime soon.

“While Britney has been talking about a new album there is no immediate plan to go back to work," the source said. "People always wonder if her announced Vegas residency will ever happen, but it’s been a topic that everyone is shying away from at the moment to take off any pressures. They just want to make sure she is doing well."

