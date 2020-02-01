Grimes Opens Up About Feeling 'Ill-Prepared' for Pregnancy and Recent Complications

Grimes is opening up about her pregnancy.

The "Oblivion" singer took to Instagram on Friday to discuss some of her complications that she's had now that she's 25 weeks pregnant.

"Fake or real? Haha. Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby??" she began, before apologizing for not promoting her album, Miss Anthropocene, enough. "This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz."

"What were yalls experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be," she continued. "I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder."

The 31-year-old singer then explained that she's good at writing and being creative "but anything physical is hard." "[I'm] also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha," she explained. "But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like 🤍🐁🍼 I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."

Earlier this month, Grimes seemingly announced that she was pregnant with her first child. When a fan commented on a NSFW pic she posted that showed off her baby bump, "Love how you don't even censor the nipples sis, you look great," Grimes replied that she was "knocked up."

While she hasn't mentioned who the father is, Grimes has been dating Elon Musk since 2018. The couple walked the red carpet of the Met Gala together in May of that year. Musk has yet to comment on the matter. She did, however, show off her full baby bump in another.

In other celebrity pregnancy news. This week, twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella announced that they were also expecting babies.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Grimes Says She's 'Knocked Up' in Nude Photo, Fueling Speculation She's Expecting First Child With Elon Musk

Elon Musk Steps Out With Musician Grimes Months After Split From Amber Heard

Pregnant Nikki Bella Cradles Her Baby Bump and Shows Major PDA With Artem Chigvintsev